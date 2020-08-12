Team Group Launches The T-FORCE Vulcan G SSD

Team Group releases the T-FORCE Vulcan G SSD, which comes in two different capacities, a 512 GB model and a 1 TB model. The T-FORCE Vulcan G SSD 512 GB model is expected to be priced at $60.99, while the 1 TB model is expected to be priced at $106.99. The T-FORCE Vulcan G SSD utilizes a SATA interface, and 3D NAND flash memory, through these combined technologies this SSD can offer read and write speeds of up to 550 MB/s and 500 MB/s respectively.

The T-FORCE Vulcan G SSD features two different capacities, fantastic speeds, and a Non-RGB design

The T-FORCE Vulcan G SSD features speeds four times faster than a standard HDD, and These SSDs features read and write speeds are 550 MB/s and 500 MB/s, respectively. These speeds offer significantly faster speeds than the conventional HDD. This increase in speed makes SSD commonly used as Boot drives in systems, allowing for much quicker load times for programs and the computer in general.

Unlike TeamGroup's other products, including other SSDs, The T-FORCE Vulcan G SSD features no RGB lighting; instead, it has a matte black design with the TeamGroup Logo centered. The lack of RGB lighting makes this SSD perfect for a sleeper PC, where the idea is to keep the power of the system is kept hidden by an older looking chassis and a lack of RGB.

These SSD features an optimized SLC caching algorithm, this algorithm which can greatly enhance the read/write speed allowing programs to load quicker. This SLC caching algorithm allows the SSD to offer a superior performance allowing gamers to enjoy the speed.

In addition to this SLC caching algorithm, these SSDs features SMART monitoring technology, and the Windows TRIM optimization command is supported. These technologies allow free blocks to be used as soon as they are available, accelerating transfer and writing performance. The monitor ensures that this SSD stays stable and offers the best speed possible.

The T-FORCE Vulcan G SSD comes in two different capacities of either 512 GB or 1 TB. The T-FORCE Vulcan G SSD 512 GB model is currently priced at $60.99, and the 1 TB model is currently priced at $106.99. Sadly, TeamGroup has yet to release any information on this SSD is going to be available.