Tales of Arise Will Not Receive Any Story DLC, Producer Yusuke Tomizawa Confirms

Tales of Arise will not get any story DLC after release, the game's producer confirmed.

Speaking during last week's online event that provided some additional information on the game's side activities, skits, and DLC costumes, Producer Yusuke Tomizawa confirmed that no story DLC will be made available after launch, also adding that the game will release as a complete experience and will not receive either prequels or sequels. While some entries in the series did get prequels and sequels, the only game to get story DLC after launch was Tales of Zestiria, so this statement isn't particularly surprising.

Last week, a new Tales of Arise trailer has been shared online, showcasing side activities, skits, and more. Additionally, Producer Yusuke Tomizawa also revealed that a playable demo is currently under consideration, so fans may be able to get a taste of the game before it launches next month.

Tales of Arise launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on September 10th. You can learn more about the next entry in the series by checking out my hands-on preview.