Tales of Arise New Trailer, Screenshots Showcase Skits, Side Activities, DLC Costumes and More; A Playable Demo Is Under Consideration
A new Tales of Arise trailer and new screenshots have been shared online today, showcasing bonus DLC costumes and more.
The new trailer, called The Spirit of Adventure, showcases many of the game's side activities, such as fishing, as well as the revamped skits, which will be fully animated for the first time in the series.
The new screenshots, which can be found right below the trailer below, showcase the additional costumes included in the game's special editions. These costumes will also be available for purchase separately after the game launches.
Join the party of heroes from all walks of life, embark on a life-changing quest to discover a world full of possibilities.
During today's live stream, which can be watched in its entirety below, brand producer Yusuke Tomizawa revealed some new information on Tales of Arise. The new entry in the series is apparently going to be as big as Tales of Berseria, and the release of a playable demo to the public is under consideration.
Tales of Arise launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on September 10th. Learn more about the next big JRPG from Bandai Namco by checking out our hands-on preview.
Having been a fan of the Tales series since Tales of Destiny, I am always eager to try out a new entry in the series, knowing well that I will find all those familiar elements that I have come to love over the years. While we still do not know how story and character interaction will develop in the game, as the preview version was rather light in this regard, the many tweaks introduced in the combat system do break this tradition somewhat. As such, Tales of Arise feels like a proper step forward for the series, even though the low number of assignable Artes and the lack of a guard button do feel a little disorienting at first. Change requires sacrifices, however, so I am even more interested than before to see if the removal of some of the series' staples will have been worth it.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 59.99
USD 799.95
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter