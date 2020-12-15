Tales of Arise Development Is Proceeding Well, Series’ General Producer Says

Tales of Arise is among the many games that have been delayed this year, but it seems like development is proceeding well.

Speaking during the Tales of Series 25th Anniversary Special Live Stream, as reported by Gematsu, series' general producer Yusuke Tomizawa revealed that the development of the next entry in the series is proceeding well. While no new information on the game has been revealed during the live stream, the general producer did say that they are currently preparing all sorts of news that Tales of fans around the world will get excited about.

To the extent that we were quiet in 2020, we are making preparations to share all sorts of new information in 2021. Development is going very well, so I hope you can hold out a little longer for new information. We’re preparing all sorts of wonderful news that Tales of fans around the world will get excited about, so please keep us in mind. “In the sense that we’re having our 25th anniversary, would I say that today is a turning point? Today the series is 25 years old. We decided to celebrate the 25th anniversary with you all for two years, so we still have another one left, and I want you all to know that the second half will blow the first half out of the water. I”m sorry I wasn’t able to get into details today, but we’re preparing some really fun things since we’re keeping you waiting so long, so please continue to give us your support.”

Tales of Arise is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game is scheduled for a generic 2021 release.