Tales of Arise Gets Rated In Brazil and Australia

Tales of Arise has been delayed, but there's the chance that the next RPG from Bandai Namco is not too far off from release.

Earlier this month, the game has been rated in Brazil and Australia, as reported by Renka Schedule on Twitter. If Tales of Arise launched in late 2021 or beyond, there would be no need for such an early rating, so there's the chance that the game may be released in early 2021.

Tales of Arise's delay has been confirmed back in June with a message from the development team. As for a lot of delayed games, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected some aspects of the development, forcing the team to delay the game.

The goal for Tales of Arise is to provide a familiar but innovative gameplay experience to fans of the series, while pushing the technical envelope to deliver a high level of graphical quality to impress both long-time players and those who have never played a Tales Of game. Development on the title has moved steadily forward in 2020 as we overcame challenges along the way. While COVID-19 has affected some aspects of development, we’ve done our best to adapt to the situation and have implemented remote development capabilities for our team. However, we will need more time to achieve the quality and provide the gorgeous experience we envision for our players, and therefore we decided to delay the launch timing for Tales of Arise.

Tales of Arise has been announced for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and it will be released on a yet to be confirmed release date.