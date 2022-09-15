T-Force Unveils VULCANα DDR5 Gaming Memory With AMD EXPO Support, Up To 6000 Mbps CL38 Kits

Teamgroup T-Force has announced the launch of their new VULCANα DDR5 Gaming memory which comes with AMD's EXPO technology support.

T-FORCE Launches VULCANα DDR5 Gaming Memory With EXPO Support for the Next Generation AMD AM5 Platform

Press Release: World gaming brand T-FORCE by TEAMGROUP, a global leader in the memory industry, launches VULCANα DDR5 gaming memory designed for AMD Ryzen 7000 processors and X670E/X670 motherboards today. VULCANα DDR5 gaming memory supports the latest AMD EXPO technology, allowing the memory to achieve enhanced performance with excellent compatibility. With one simple click, users can experience stunningly fast and stable overclocking. The incredible overclocking performance and platform compatibility perfectly unleash the potential performance of the next-generation AMD AM5 platform.

FEATURES

AMD dedicated DDR5 memory

Support AMD EXPO fast one-click overclocking

Exquisite craftsmanship and efficient heat dissipation

Equipped with PMIC for stable power supply

On-Die ECC mechanism for reliable transmission environment

Strictly select high-quality IC for the ultimate experience

The heatsink of T-FORCE VULCANα DDR5 gaming memory is made of aluminum alloy through a one-piece stamping process, with a durable snap structure designed at the top. The most important feature is that the memory is dedicated to the AMD platform with carefully selected high-quality ICs, which have been tested for compatibility and stability, as well as possessing excellent overclocking and perfect compatibility.

T-FORCE VULCANα DDR5 gaming memory is also equipped with a power management IC (PMIC) for more efficient energy allocation, stable power supply to the memory, and reduced noise interference, in addition to improved signal transmission quality and stability. Available in 5200MHz, 5,600MHz, and 6,000MHz frequencies, VULCANα DDR5 is the ultimate gaming memory for AMD's next-generation platforms.



T-FORCE VULCANα DDR5 gaming memory supports on-die ECC with IC error detecting and correcting features to enhance the correctness of data transmission while providing stable and reliable overclocking performance. The product also comes with a lifetime warranty and free replacement service for damage not caused by human factors. By going through a simple process, customers can enjoy considerate services.