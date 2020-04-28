Swamps of Corsus DLC Giveaway for Remnant: From the Ashes on PC
Swamps of Corsus, the new DLC coming to Remnant: From the Ashes, goes live today on all platforms. We've partnered with the game's publisher, Perfect World Entertainment, to give away some codes for the PC (Steam) version of the game. Please do note, however, that Swamps of Corsus requires the base game in order to be played. Do ensure you've got Remnant: From the Ashes before entering this giveaway.
Enter the raffle through the Gleam box below as usual; we'll pick the winners and send out the codes by Saturday, May 1st, along with the instructions on how to redeem them. Good luck!
Check out below for official gameplay footage shared by the developer, Gunfire Games, and details on all the major additions of this new DLC.
Begin your journey across the dangerous and corrupted worlds of Remnant: From the Ashes with a new mode and expanded map content in the Swamps of Corsus DLC.
New Mode - Survival
Fight for your life in this new rogue-like game mode! Start off your adventure with nothing but a pistol, some scrap and the skin on your back. Travel randomly through corrupted World Stones to different biomes, scrap-up gear, fight insanely-difficult bosses and test your endurance on how long you can resist The Root’s influence.
The Iskal Rise
The swamps of Corsus swarm with new content! Discover a new zone in Adventure Mode, fight new bosses, experience new stories, participate in new events, find new quests, and more.
Lock & Load
Pick up new items, new armor and skins, new weapons, new mods and new traits.
Armor Skins
By defeating bosses in Survival Mode, or the Hard and Nightmare difficulties in Campaign and Adventure Mode, earn Glowing Shards which you can use to purchase alternate armor skins for every piece of armor available in the game.
