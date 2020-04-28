Swamps of Corsus DLC Giveaway for Remnant: From the Ashes on PC

Swamps of Corsus, the new DLC coming to Remnant: From the Ashes, goes live today on all platforms. We've partnered with the game's publisher, Perfect World Entertainment, to give away some codes for the PC (Steam) version of the game. Please do note, however, that Swamps of Corsus requires the base game in order to be played. Do ensure you've got Remnant: From the Ashes before entering this giveaway.

Enter the raffle through the Gleam box below as usual; we'll pick the winners and send out the codes by Saturday, May 1st, along with the instructions on how to redeem them. Good luck!

Check out below for official gameplay footage shared by the developer, Gunfire Games, and details on all the major additions of this new DLC.