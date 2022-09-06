NVIDIA To Giveaway Special CEO Jensen Huang Signed GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Graphics Cards At GTC

During NVIDIA's Graphics Technology Conference, focusing on AI technology, the company will give away the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPU, considered the fastest GPU. CEO Jensen Huang will autograph the graphics cards to sweeten the deal.

The only requirement that NVIDIA for the giveaway is to register for the conference, which is free. Preregistration for the event began on August 23 and will still be available for registration to interested participants until September 22 — the very last day of the conference. Any participants signing up for the conference will be required to provide the email used for registration.

NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti graphics card autographed by Jensen Huang, Source: GQM

NVIDIA sent copies of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPU to Japanese and Korean media outlets for the giveaway. After the event ends, the media is to pick a qualifying winner.

Along with the media, the Korean website QuasarZone is giving away NVIDIA backpacks and a set of stickers billed as a "computer care kit."

Promotional advertisement for the RTX 3090 Ti graphics card, autographed by Jensen Huang, and backpack and NVIDIA sticker pack, billed as "computer care kit." Source: QuasarZone

No other media outlets received the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPU for the giveaway, but if any new developments arise, it will be before September 19, 2022.

Readers will note that this is not the first time the company has tried to raise excitement with users and possibly increase sales from the promotion. Last March, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang held a giveaway of eight GeForce RTX 3090 non-TI GPUs at the GTC, held between March 21 and the 24th.

Hey students and recent grads! Want a chance to win an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090? All you need to do is attend 3 live sessions and share your #GTC22 experience with us to be entered in the sweepstakes. Details here: https://t.co/PRrL8iklAu pic.twitter.com/fcWWzjtk7K — NVIDIA GTC (@NVIDIAGTC) March 15, 2022

The GTC and the NVIDIA GPU giveaway are held weeks before NVIDIA will officially reveal the newest GPU series for the coming years. The expectation is that the new AD102 GPUs, based on the Ada Lovelace graphics cards, will replace the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti with a more recent series of graphics cards.

