Microsoft has removed the option to defer Windows 10 updates through Windows Update with the release of its latest May 2020 Update, version 2004. The Windows maker offers its Enterprise and Education users the ability to defer new feature updates for up to 365 day. The company says it's making the latest change to avoid confusion.

Here is what Microsoft wrote in a support document for IT pros (emphasis is ours):

"Last year, we changed update installation policies for Windows 10 to only target devices running a feature update version that is nearing end of service. As a result, many devices are only updating once a year. To enable all devices to make the most of this policy change, and to prevent confusion, we have removed deferrals from the Windows Update settings Advanced Options page starting on Windows 10, version 2004."

This option to defer is still available, but not as easy to reach as before. Microsoft says if you want to "continue leveraging deferrals," you can choose to use local Group Policy instead.

Computer Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Windows Update > Windows Update for Business > Select when Preview builds and Feature Updates are received or Select when Quality Updates are received.

Using this deferral option, most business users and IT admins choose to upgrade their devices only once a year, often after a new Windows 10 feature update has been baked for several months, if not an entire year. Note that this change comes with the release of latest Windows 10 version 2004, which means business users should still have the option to defer through the Settings app if they choose to delay this feature update.

Source: Microsoft (Via: WT | ZDNet