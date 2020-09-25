Along with Surface Pro X, Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 is also receiving fresh new firmware updates. These updates are available for devices with the Intel processor running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903 or greater. Updates for Surface Laptop 3 with Intel processor follow the release of firmware updates earlier in the month that were delivered to devices with AMD chip.

If you aren't sure about the processor in your device, you can confirm through Settings > System > About.

September 2020 Surface Laptop 3 (Intel) firmware updates

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Surface - Firmware - 7.124.140.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware 7.124.140.0 Addresses issues related to the automatic brightness adjustment at low brightness. Surface -Firmware - 14.310.139.0 Surface System Aggregator - Firmware 14.310.139.0 Improves device stability and battery reliability. Surface - System devices - 6.94.139.0 Surface Integration Service Device - System devices 6.94.139.0 Improves reliability related to the Surface App experience. Surface - Firmware - 14.102.139.0 Surface Keyboard - Firmware 14.102.139.0 Resolves keystroke repeat issues.

Surface Laptop 3 firmware updates are being rolled out in stages, which means you might not get them right away. You can always check through Windows Update; make sure to restart your device to complete the installation process. As Microsoft likes to remind everyone, firmware updates cannot be uninstalled or reverted to an earlier version. For more details, head over to the official release notes.

Microsoft is currently offering up to $200 off on Surface Laptop 3.