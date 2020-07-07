New Firmware Updates Out for Surface Laptop 3 with AMD Processors

Surface Laptop 3 windows 10 Fall Creators Update

Microsoft has released new updates for Surface Laptop 3 with AMD processor. The updates are live for devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update (version 1903) or later. These latest firmware updates primarily focus on battery improvements and system stability.

Here are the details of latest Surface Laptop 3 firmware and driver updates

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. - Display - 26.20.12055.1000 AMD Radeon (TM) Vega 9 Graphics - Display Adapter / AMD Radeon (TM) Vega 11 Graphics – Display adapters 26.20.12055.1000
  • Improves external monitor resolution support.
Surface UEFI - Firmware -1.2449.140.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware 1.2449.140.0
  • Improves system stability.
Surface - System - 6.83.139.0 Surface Integration – System devices 6.83.139.0
  • Addresses issues related to Boot Configuration options and improves error correction.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. - System - 1.0.27.0 AMD Micro PEP Device - System devices 1.0.27.0
  • Improves battery life.
Surface – Extension – 5.5.0.0 5.5.0.0
  • Enables Surface Dock 2 update.

These updates were apparently originally released on July 2, but Microsoft has only now updated the support page (via Neowin). You might have already received the updates; note that firmware updates cannot be reverted to an earlier version. After installing these Surface Laptop 3 updates, make sure to restart your device through the Start button > Power > Restart.

