New Firmware Updates Out for Surface Laptop 3 with AMD Processors
Microsoft has released new updates for Surface Laptop 3 with AMD processor. The updates are live for devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update (version 1903) or later. These latest firmware updates primarily focus on battery improvements and system stability.
Here are the details of latest Surface Laptop 3 firmware and driver updates
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. - Display - 26.20.12055.1000
|AMD Radeon (TM) Vega 9 Graphics - Display Adapter / AMD Radeon (TM) Vega 11 Graphics – Display adapters
|26.20.12055.1000
|Surface UEFI - Firmware -1.2449.140.0
|Surface UEFI - Firmware
|1.2449.140.0
|Surface - System - 6.83.139.0
|Surface Integration – System devices
|6.83.139.0
|Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. - System - 1.0.27.0
|AMD Micro PEP Device - System devices
|1.0.27.0
|Surface – Extension – 5.5.0.0
|5.5.0.0
These updates were apparently originally released on July 2, but Microsoft has only now updated the support page (via Neowin). You might have already received the updates; note that firmware updates cannot be reverted to an earlier version. After installing these Surface Laptop 3 updates, make sure to restart your device through the Start button > Power > Restart.
- Relevant: Mega discounts live on Surface products
Products mentioned in this post
USD 805.89
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter