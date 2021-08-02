Fresh Firmware Updates Are Now Available for Surface Book, Laptop 3 (Intel Only), and Surface Laptop 4

Microsoft has released firmware updates for a number of its devices, including Surface Pro 4, Laptop 3 (with Intel processor), and the original Surface Book. These updates focus on performance improvements, along with addressing some critical security vulnerabilities.

For Surface Laptop 4, the latest update was released on July 29, now available for Surface Pro 4th Gen devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903 (19H1), or greater.

Surface - Firmware - 109.3748.768.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware Addresses critical security vulnerability. Surface - Firmware - 11.8.86.3877 Surface ME - Firmware Addresses critical security vulnerability. Intel – System – 2102.100.0.1044 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices Addresses critical security vulnerability.

For Surface Laptop 3 (Intel), the following firmware updates are available

Surface - System - 14.502.139.0 Surface System Aggregator– Firmware Improves system performance. Surface -System – 6.119.139.0 Surface Integration – System devices Improves device performance. Surface - Firmware - 6.7.137.0 Surface Dock Firmware Update - Firmware Improves Surface Dock 2 stability.

Finally, for Surface Book, latest updates address security flaws

Surface - Firmware - 92.3748.768.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware Addresses critical security vulnerability. Surface - Firmware - 11.8.86.3877 Surface ME - Firmware Addresses critical security vulnerability. Intel – System – 2102.100.0.1044 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices Addresses critical security vulnerability.

For more details about these latest updates for Surface Book, check out the release notes over at this support page.

Note that firmware updates can’t be uninstalled or reverted to an earlier version. When you are ready to install these latest updates, go to the Start button > Settings > Update & Security. Once Windows Update opens, click on Check for Updates. After the updates are installed, select the Start button > Power and then Restart to restart your device to complete the installation process.

