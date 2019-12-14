Supretro Android Handheld Game Console with WiFi, Bluetooth Available on Disocunt

If you're not a hardcore gamer but want to try something nostalgic, then we have the perfect handheld console for you. That's right, the Supretro Android handheld game console is available at just $99.99. It's a new product with Bluetooth, WiFi and more. Let's dive in to see some more details on the deal.

Supretro Android handheld game console Available at Just $99.99

Before we head over to details, take note that the discount is only available for a very limited time. So be sure to act fast and order your share as soon as you can. Now, let's get down to the product.

The Supretro Android handheld game console features great build quality and a set of action and control options. Surprisingly, the display on the Supretro Android handheld game console is stunning. It's a 3.5-inch IPS display with comparatively smaller bezels. Check out the feature list below for more details.

Get the Supretro Android Handheld Game Console for $99.99 Here

Functions:

● Brightness adjustable, support power display.

● Support time setting, adjustable sleep time and automatic shutdown time.

● The difficulty and hit points (part) can be adjusted.

● Support connect external USB handle, the handle position can be adjusted.

● With the function of the game key combination.

● 3 kinds of screen: scanning line, HD, original image.

● Support to edit the favorite list, can top the favorite game.

● Game hide / delete function, hide / delete the game you don't like, support hide / delete all games.

● Support game search, archive function, can store game records, continue to play next time.

● Support for historical records, can view 20 games played recently.

The Supretro Android handheld game console is available at a 16 percent discount, priced at $99.99. It's available as a presale offer, so be sure to avail the discount as soon as you can. The shipment will begin on December 23. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all for our deal for today, folks. There will be more in the future so do stay tuned. As for now, share your views on the game console in the comments.