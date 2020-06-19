Super Smash Bros Ultimate ARMS Fighter To Be Revealed Next Week

The next Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC character is getting revealed next week.

Today, Nintendo confirmed that the ARMS fighter, which will be the first character for the game's Fighter Pass 2, is going to be revealed in a 35-minute long livestream airing on June 22nd at 7 am PT, 10 am ET

Join Super #SmashBrosUltimate Director Masahiro Sakurai on 6/22 at 7am PT for a roughly 35-minute video livestream featuring an in-depth look at the upcoming DLC fighter from #ARMS! pic.twitter.com/tHasbb4QL5 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 19, 2020

Nintendo also clarified that no other DLC character is going to be revealed during the livestream.

There will be no further new fighter reveals other than a fighter from ARMS in this livestream. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 19, 2020

Back in February, Smash Ultimate director and series creator Masahiro Sakurai confirmed that Fighter Pass 2 will include the final DLC characters made for the game, so we should expect the development team to go all out on them. The current selection of DLC characters is extremely varied, so it will be very interesting if Sakurai and his team will be able to top it in any way.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is the latest entry in the popular series. The game features the biggest character roster of any Smash Bros game, which includes all the characters that have appeared in it so far as well as plenty of new fighters taken from other popular video game series.

But you might notice something in this review - a distinct lack of complaints. Well, much of the game is, of course, taken straight from Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, including characters, many animations and effects, but that's it. It has so much new and changed that it feels completely distinct from that game, and the handheld form factor is another fantastic plus. Super Smash Bros Ultimate really does include everything Smash of the past has offered and more, but it needs, perhaps, more new stages and costumes. They certainly wouldn't go amiss.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is now available on Nintendo Switch in all regions.