Super Smash Bros Ultimate Director Is Focused Only On DLC Characters Right Now; Future Projects Still Undecided

Super Smash Bros Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai is still focused on the game's development, and it seems like he has yet to decide about any future project.

Speaking in his column on the latest issue of Famitsu magazine, as reported by Nintendo Everything, Masahiro Sakurai confirmed that he is currently focused only on the development of the DLC characters that will be added to the game this year through the second Fighter Pass. As for any future projects, anything has yet to be decided, and the future is a "total blank slate".

Right now, all I can think about is producing DLC for “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.” After I finish that, though, it’s a total blank slate.

Right now, the future of the Super Smash series is also undecided. Sakurai himself confirmed last month that both he and Nintendo don't have plans regarding another entry in the series, but he stressed how this doesn't mean that Super Smash Bros Ultimate will be the last Smash game.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is among the best entries in the series, thanks to the inclusion of the biggest roster ever seen in the series and huge amount of content.

But you might notice something in this review - a distinct lack of complaints. Well, much of the game is, of course, taken straight from Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, including characters, many animations and effects, but that's it. It has so much new and changed that it feels completely distinct from that game, and the handheld form factor is another fantastic plus. Super Smash Bros Ultimate really does include everything Smash of the past has offered and more, but it needs, perhaps, more new stages and costumes. They certainly wouldn't go amiss.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is now available on Nintendo Switch in all regions.