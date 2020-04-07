Sakurai: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter Pass 2 Content Now Developed Remotely

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter Pass 2 content is now being developed remotely and supervised by Masahiro Sakurai.

The creator of the Super Smash Bros. series took to Twitter to share that he’s essentially supervising the project from a distance. Due to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate being a high-security project, it’s rather hard to take the project home and actually work on it. According to Sakurai, however, given the circumstances, there’s no other way to work on the project. A translation of Sakurai's tweet has been included below, thanks @PushDustin.

I am now working remotely.

Essentially, I’m supervising the project from a distance.

Ultimate is a very high-security project, which makes it difficult to take it out (and work). However, we have no choice, but to do it.

Everyone, let’s do our best to get through this!! https://t.co/EIzI6fH8og — PushDustIn (@PushDustIn) April 7, 2020

The 2nd Fighter Pass for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate includes 6 challenger packs, each containing a new fighter and stage, and additional music tracks. Exact details about Fighter Pass Volume 2 are minimal, but we do know that the first challenger pack, Challenger Pack 6, is slated for a release this June and will include a fighter from ARMS.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter Pass Volume 2 can now be purchased for $29.99. Aside from the 6 upcoming fighters, purchasers will also receive a bonus Mii Swordfighter outfit: Ancient Soldier Gear. The Fighter Packs included with Fighter Pass 2 will also be available for individual purchase upon release for US$5.99 each.

The latest Super Smash Bros. installment is available globally now for the Nintendo Switch.