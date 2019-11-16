Stunning Wireless Earbuds on Discount: Featuring Xiaomi Haylou GT1, Redmi AirDots and More

If you're looking to get yourself a good pair of wireless earbuds on discount, you have come to the right place. We have a wide range of products, so be sure to choose the one that best fits your needs. The list includes the XIaomi Haylou GT1, QCY T2C and many more So let's dive in to see some more details on the matter.

Wireless Earbuds on Discount for a Limited Time - Includes Xiaomi Haylou GT1, Redmi AirDots, More

Before we head over to the list, take note that the discount is only available for a limited time. This means that it will revert to its original model soon. So make sure you act fast and place an order ahead of the expiration date. Now, let's get down to the list.

Xiaomi Redmi AirDots

Main Features: • The headset has a built-in Bluetooth 5.0 chip to be called a new generation of headphones. Redmi AirDots is equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 chip, the data transfer rate is up to 2 times compared to the previous generation, the connection is faster and more stable. Listening to music and playing is smoother and softer

•Noise Reduction of 7.2mm Moving Coil Drive Unit and DSP Intelligent Environment Noise Reduction

One of our favorite ones on the list of wireless earbuds on discount, the Xiaomi Redmi AirDots are a pretty neat option. It is available at a 23 percent off, priced at just $18.50. Head over to this link to get it.

Gocomma F9

Main Features:

● Wireless Bluetooth V5.0, clear and smooth music, stable signal

● The transmission frequency is 2.4GHz, the sound is smooth, the treble is clear, and the bass is strong

● With a transmission distance of 10 meters, you can enjoy music and calls anytime, anywhere without wire binding

● Compact and lightweight can transmit high-quality sound, the line will not tangles

With a digital display on the case, the Gocomma F9 is a unique one on our list ow wireless earbuds. If you're looking to get it, it is available at a discount of 17 percent, priced at just $17.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Xiaomi Haylou GT1

Main Features:

• Frequency response range 20 - 20000Hz

• Impedance 32

• Sensitivity 110dB

• Bluetooth version 5.0

• Multiple touch, DSP noise reduction, IPX5 waterproof

One of my personal favorites on our list of wireless earbuds on discount, the Xiaomi Haylou GT1 packs a stealthy look and feel. It is available at a massive 20 percent off, priced at just $21.99. Head over to this link to get it.

QCY T2C

Main Features

●Bluetooth V5.0 technology, the transmission speed is twice higher. The anti-interference performance is enhanced and the connection is more stable, avoid sound delays

●CVC 6.0 noise reduction technology high sensitivity silicone mic, improve the recognition of the speech, make sure you can talk without any effort even in noisy environments

●Ergonomically designed, the earbuds exactly fit the contours of the ears

● Exclusive take-out-to use design, there is always one step less, safe time and free hands

The QCY T2C is a long runner on our list of wireless earbuds on discount. It boasts amazing sound quality and a bunch of other features as well. It is available at a 37 percent discount, priced at just $19.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Bilikay HBQ

Main Features:

●Bluetooth 5.0, faster transfer rate, lossless sound quality transmission

● 8mm dynamic horn and high frequency decoder, enjoy the lossless HiFi music

● Pick up automatic pairing, easy and simple

● Dual headset calls, HD sound quality, talk to friends like face to face

Bilikay HBQ boasts a unique design and comes with the magnetic charging system. It is available at a 9 percent discount for a limited time only. This makes the price come down to just $20.99. Head over to this link to get it.

This is all for our list of wireless earbuds on discount. If you're looking to get it for yourself, make sure that you place your order as soon as possible. If you fail to do so, the discount will revert back to its original model. In addition to this, also check out our discount on smartwatches.

That's all for now, folks. Which model are you looking to get? Share your views with us in the comments.