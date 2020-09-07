Streets of Rage 4 is one of the best games of 2020, and it seems players recognize that, as the old-school brawler has already sold over 1.5 million copies. Now might be the perfect time to start a new SoR4 playthrough, as co-developer Dotemu has dropped a big update, which improves online play, balances all the playable characters, tweaks and improves the game’s stages, and more!

Here are your notes for the latest Streets of Rage 4 update:

Streets of Rage 4 Review – A Beautiful Brawl Down Memory Lane

General Gameplay Enhancements Specials and star move can interrupt any hitstun state on ground

Specials can interrupt hit freeze

Faster jump start for SOR4 characters Streets of Rage 4 Character Balancing Axel SOR4: Faster move speed

Better recovery on-air special

Added additional invincibility frames on grand upper start-up

Added grand upper on the ground (OTG) property

Grand upper travels farther

Added neutral special OTG property

Neutral special has less hit freeze

Pipe swing has a less recovery

Air special: all hits connect when OTG + ignore weight class

Denfsive cost lowered

Rescaled damage on grand upper

Forward special has a bigger hitbox

Buff charge kick wall damage

Infinite stun-lock on enemies are removed

Special pipe goes farther

Better recovery on combo

Better damage on normal combo and star move

Charge attack goes a little farther Cherry SOR4: Cherry can jump cancel after uppercut combo and grab uppercut

Added 2 frames stun on punches

Flying punch from combo is fully invincible

Cherry’s charged flying punch is invincible before hit

Full invulnerability during fall is removed

Special forward is faster

Damage Buff

Back throw works in corners

Pogo kick can hit OTG

Cherry damages are rescaled on normal combo

Infinite head stomping fixed

Cherry knee loop slightly nerfed Floyd SOR4: Floyd’s attack x3 infinite is removed

Neutral special life costs adjustment

Floyd can no longer reset his grab move counter by jumping

Special take less HP

Floyd has now a slower animation throwing a butcher knife like all SOR4 characters Blaze SOR4: Reduced vertical speed on juggle neutral special

Reduced vertical speed on juggle back attack

Blaze’s back attack has a high bounce

Jump cancel on combo kick 1st hit Adam SOR4: Fixed Infinite loop

Added neutral special OTG property Retro Character Balancing Axel SOR1: Added invincibility on headbutt Blaze SOR1: Hitting behind with flip kick Adam SOR1: Combo feels more like the original

Added body hit property to his last kick in combo as in original SOR1

Infinite fix Axel SOR2: Fixed Star Move not recovering green health Max SOR2: Atomic drop recovery is now shorter and bigger AOE Skate SOR3: Damage nerf on blitz Axel SOR3: Infinite removed

Increased run speed (+10%)

Fixed Star Move not recovering green health

Punch range is better

Jab recovery is shorter Shiva SOR3: Blitz damage nerf

Fixed hitbox on Star Move Stage Changes Stage 9: Apple added in the changing room.

Added a roasted chicken. Stage 12: Less green life at the beginning.

Fixed Pheasant and sparrow rising move.

Shorter electric vial time.

Reduced steam hazards hitbox.

Lots of enemies rising armor moves removed/nerfed. Boss Fixes and Enhancements Diva: Bug fix Diva never going in phase 2.

Diva charge is slower.

No armor on kicks.

Electric area disappears faster.

Diva has longer preparation for snake bite.

Diva snake bite has less depth. Commissioner Stage 2: Balancing.

Commissioner has longer charge punch time + lower dash grab hitbox. Estel: Police attacks are easier to dodge. Barbon: Barbon kicks can hit another player after impact. Shiva: Smaller hitbox on palm moves.

Shiva double has a chance to align with the player (instead of being full random). Commissioner Stage 7: Fewer armor moves. Riha & Beyo: Beyo is a little faster.

No more armor moves for Beyo.

Armor finishes sooner for Riha’s moves.

Less fire pond (lesser time and bigger cooldown).

Riha fire aoe moves are slower. Max: Throw aoe damage nerf.

Some AI fixes.

Can’t combo the player anymore with 3 shoulder tackles. Ms. Y: Mr. Y is now harder to defeat

Elite Shadow reinforcements during the fight. Mr. Y: Mr. Y stage 11 harder.

Mr. Y stage 12 evades more. Robot: Mr.Y and Ms.Y final fight lasts longer (before the robot appearance)

Some robot hitboxes are smaller.

Legs positions have changed.

Twin getting into the robot regains full life.

Additional damages on the robot.

Fixed a bug preventing Mr.Y from throwing grenades.

Spider robot now has the same attacks in phase 1 & 2.

Fix a bug with Ms.Y not grabbing in stage 12 last fight.

If you want to know about every minor fix and enemy tweak, you can check out the full unabridged patch notes, right here. The makers of Streets of Rage 4 have promised more updates going forward, and perhaps even some new content, possibly featuring fan-favorite boss Estel based on this tease.

"Will you add content to Streets of Rage 4?" YES, we will but there is no ETA. You guys are awesome and deserve the best so give us time to do things right. PS: We also answered some other questions here 👉 https://t.co/0yLBXc0hoa pic.twitter.com/644W2AB2Hw — Dotemu (@Dotemu) August 26, 2020

Streets of Rage 4 is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Again, it’s definitely worth your time (check out my 9 out of 10 review here).