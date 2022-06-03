Street Fighter 6 Leak Shows a Promising Character Roster
After the official debut at yesterday's State of Play, Street Fighter 6 fans can now take a look at a character roster leak from ResetEra. So far, the community's response to the updated character designs seems very positive.
Unlike its predecessor, Street Fighter 6 will be released on Xbox in addition to PlayStation consoles and PC. There's also a brand new live commentary feature, with famous fighting tournament voices commenting on your moves in real time.
Street Fighter 6 launches at some point in 2023.
Powered by Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Street Fighter 6 spans three distinct game modes, including Fighting Ground, World Tour and Battle Hub. The experience also includes innovative new gameplay features, plus enhanced visuals for every aspect of the game.
In addition to new gameplay innovations, Street Fighter 6 celebrates what fans love about the franchise by uniting core modes from previous titles – including Arcade Mode, online matches, Training Mode, local versus battles and more – to the Fighting Ground experience. From iconic World Warriors like Ryu and Chun-Li, to the final addition to the Street Fighter V roster Luke, and the new expert breakdancer/drunken boxer Jamie, players will have a wide range of fighting skills and styles to master.
FEATURES
- Classic Experience Built for a Modern Era: With all core gameplay modes present, plus two brand new modes and enhanced visuals, Street Fighter 6 redefines the classic fighting game genre.
- Diverse Fighting Styles to Master: Returning in Street Fighter 6 are Ryu, Chun-Li and Luke, all of whom have undergone striking redesigns for this new generation. Joining them is a brand new challenger, Jamie, who will add his own flair to the game with his unpredictable move set.
- Brand New Game Modes: The Street Fighter franchise continues to hone its skills and redefine the fighting genre with the introduction of three new foundational modes – Fighting Ground, World Tour and Battle Hub.
- Fighting Ground: Street Fighter 6 unites core fighting modes from previous titles – including Arcade Mode, online matches, Training Mode, local versus battles and more – to the Fighting Ground experience.
- World Tour: World Tour is a single-player immersive story mode that pushes the boundaries of what a fighting game is and allows players to leave their own legacy with their player avatar.
- Battle Hub: Battle Hub is a destination that provides players with new and unique ways to engage, communicate and interact.
- In-Game Commentating: Street Fighter’s first-ever Real-Time Commentary Feature, supported with subtitles in 13 languages, incorporates the voices of popular Fighting Game Community (FGC) commentators like Vicious and Aru directly into the game to narrate what is happening on-screen just like a real tournament.
- New Control Scheme: The Classic Control Type returns alongside a brand new option, the Modern Control Type, which allows players to jump straight into the action with simplified inputs.
Battle System Built for Creativity: Street Fighter 6 introduces the Drive System, a new gauge used to perform five distinct techniques that enhance a player's offensive or defensive capabilities.