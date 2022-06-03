Street Fighter 6 Leak Shows a Promising Character Roster

After the official debut at yesterday's State of Play, Street Fighter 6 fans can now take a look at a character roster leak from ResetEra. So far, the community's response to the updated character designs seems very positive.

Unlike its predecessor, Street Fighter 6 will be released on Xbox in addition to PlayStation consoles and PC. There's also a brand new live commentary feature, with famous fighting tournament voices commenting on your moves in real time.

Street Fighter 6 launches at some point in 2023.