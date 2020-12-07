Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Gets Skullomania Crossover Costume

One more character from the Street Fighter EX series is set to make its debut as a crossover costume in Street Fighter V: Champion Edition soon.

The Skullomania crossover costume for G can be unlocked from December 8th until December 23rd by fighting and defeating the iconic character in the Skullomania Extra Battle.

A new trailer has also been released, showcasing the costume. You can take a look at it below.

Be the superhero the Earth needs! Turn G into the skeleton-suited superhero, Skullomania with this FIGHTING EX LAYER crossover costume! Unlockable through SFV Extra Battle beginning Dec 8!

The Skullomania crossover costume isn't the first SF EX / Fighting EX Layer crossover costume released for Street Fighter V, with Cammy, Ryu, and Karin receiving Blair Dame, Kairi, and Hokuto costumes.

Alongside additional costumes, more Street Fighter V: Champion Edition characters are currently in the work. The next character to release is classic character Dan, who will be followed by Rose, Oro, Akira from the Rival Schools series and a yet to be confirmed character. Release dates for all the new characters have yet to be confirmed.

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition is now available on PC and PlayStation 5 worldwide.