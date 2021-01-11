Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Garuda Crossover Costume Revealed

A new Fighting EX Layer crossover costume is hitting Street Fighter V: Champion Edition this week.

The new crossover costume is a Garuda costume for Akuma, which you can check out in action in the trailer below.

The Satsui no Hado awakens this FIGHTING EX LAYER Garuda crossover costume for Akuma! Available through Extra Battle starting Jan 12. 👹👿 pic.twitter.com/vJN2PwpZZj — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) January 11, 2021

The Garuda crossover costume isn't the only Fighting EX Layer crossover content to make the jump to Street Fighter V: Champion Edition. Among the crossover costumes released so far are a Skullomania costume for G, a Blair Dame costume for Cammy, a Kairi costume for Ryu, and a Hokuto costume for Karin.

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition hasn't received much additional content last year outside of new costumes, but things are definitely looking better in 2021, as new characters are releasing this year as part of the game's final season. The new characters are Dan, Rose, Oro, Akira Kazama from Rival Schools and another yet to be confirmed character.

Dan - A mainstay from the Street Fighter Alpha series and last appearing in Street Fighter IV, Dan Hibiki will be bringing his (over) confidence and iconic “Taunt” to Street Fighter V. A training partner of Ryu and Ken, Dan considers himself well-equipped to “school” other players with his unique Saikyo-ryu (“Strongest Style”) fighting style. Release timing: Winter 2020

- A mainstay from the Street Fighter Alpha series and last appearing in Street Fighter IV, Dan Hibiki will be bringing his (over) confidence and iconic “Taunt” to Street Fighter V. A training partner of Ryu and Ken, Dan considers himself well-equipped to “school” other players with his unique Saikyo-ryu (“Strongest Style”) fighting style. Release timing: Winter 2020 Rose - Rose is a fortune telling fan-favorite character who also previously starred in the Alpha series and Street Fighter IV. Using her tarot cards, Rose will arrive armed with a variety of unique special moves and plans to channel all of her Soul Power energy into Street Fighter V. Release timing: Spring 2021

- Rose is a fortune telling fan-favorite character who also previously starred in the Alpha series and Street Fighter IV. Using her tarot cards, Rose will arrive armed with a variety of unique special moves and plans to channel all of her Soul Power energy into Street Fighter V. Release timing: Spring 2021 Oro - Last appearing in Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike, Oro is an ancient martial arts master who exists as an immortal hermit. He restricts one of his arms from use in order to give his opponents an advantage, but that won’t stop Oro from being one of the most well-trained and powerful fighters in Street Fighter V. Release timing: Summer 2021

- Last appearing in Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike, Oro is an ancient martial arts master who exists as an immortal hermit. He restricts one of his arms from use in order to give his opponents an advantage, but that won’t stop Oro from being one of the most well-trained and powerful fighters in Street Fighter V. Release timing: Summer 2021 Akira - First introduced in Capcom’s 1997 fighting game Rival Schools: United by Fate, Akira Kazama is preparing to make her Street Fighter debut. As an acquaintance of Sakura, Akira has previous ties to the Street Fighter universe and is gearing up to bring her biker style look and clever gimmicks to Street Fighter V. Release timing: Summer 2021

- First introduced in Capcom’s 1997 fighting game Rival Schools: United by Fate, Akira Kazama is preparing to make her Street Fighter debut. As an acquaintance of Sakura, Akira has previous ties to the Street Fighter universe and is gearing up to bring her biker style look and clever gimmicks to Street Fighter V. Release timing: Summer 2021 ???? – You may also remember we previously said there would be five characters for Season V… but we’re not quite ready to announce our fifth yet. Stay tuned for info on that later on!

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition is now available on PC and PlayStation 4 worldwide.