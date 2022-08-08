Street Fighter 6 Brings a Brand New Character Kimberly and Returning Fighter Juri in Latest Trailer

Street Fighter 6’s existence has been public knowledge for several months; it’s the next chapter of the acclaimed series from Capcom. The game’s new mechanics, such as the Drive system, were revealed previously as well, and there have been various demos available at events in the past couple of months. One of such events is EVO 2022.

Meanwhile, in the series’ current entry, Street Fighter V, EVO 2022 Day Three came and went. At the end of the bracket, Japanese player Kawano wins the tournament in a close 3-2 bracket reset. Like earlier announcements tonight, new content followed the Street Fighter 5 bracket, this time in the form of two new character reveals.

You can watch the newest gameplay trailer below.

The first of the two character reveals, Kimberly, is a brand-new character in the series and fights with a similar style to that of series veteran Guy, boasting an air command grab, a command run, and offensive rushdown from various angles. Kimberly also looks to have various target combos outside of her special moves.

The second character reveal shows off Juri, a returning character. She debuted in 2010’s Super Street Fighter IV and returned for Street Fighter V as the game’s 5th DLC character. Aside from a brand-new visual design, Juri’s kit has a returning special move in her divekick, which was absent from Street Fighter V and various specials from V itself, including her invincible reversal. She also boasts her install super from the previous two games, allowing for newer combos and pressure at the cost of some super meter.

Kimberly and Juri will join the likes of Ryu, Chun-Li, Jamie, Luke, and Guile in Street Fighter 6, along with other characters that have yet to be revealed. Street Fighter 6 will launch sometime in 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam.