Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Spring Update Livestream Confirmed for Next Week

More information on the Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Spring Update will be coming next week, Capcom confirmed today.

On April 6th, Capcom will host a new event where more details on the Spring Update and upcoming DLC characters Rose and Oro will be revealed. The event will start at 3:00 PM PDT, 11:00 PM BST.

The #SFV Spring Update show is coming your way! Join us and special guests for updates on Season 5, Rose, Oro, and more! #SFVSpringUpdate 🔔 https://t.co/Go1l4amv9f

📆 April 6, 2021

🕘 3:00PM PDT / 11:00PM BST pic.twitter.com/ebRvccG0SQ — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) March 29, 2021

The previous major Street Fighter V: Champion Edition update has been released last month, introducing a new gameplay mechanic, V-Shift, new balance tweaks, and support for the first Season 5 character, Dan. The remaining Season 5 characters that will release in the future are the already mentioned Rose and Oro, Akira from the Rival Schools series, and a yet to be detailed final character.

- Rose is a fortune telling fan-favorite character who also previously starred in the Alpha series and Street Fighter IV. Using her tarot cards, Rose will arrive armed with a variety of unique special moves and plans to channel all of her Soul Power energy into Street Fighter V. Release timing: Spring 2021 Oro - Last appearing in Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike, Oro is an ancient martial arts master who exists as an immortal hermit. He restricts one of his arms from use in order to give his opponents an advantage, but that won’t stop Oro from being one of the most well-trained and powerful fighters in Street Fighter V. Release timing: Summer 2021

- First introduced in Capcom’s 1997 fighting game Rival Schools: United by Fate, Akira Kazama is preparing to make her Street Fighter debut. As an acquaintance of Sakura, Akira has previous ties to the Street Fighter universe and is gearing up to bring her biker style look and clever gimmicks to Street Fighter V. Release timing: Summer 2021 ???? – You may also remember we previously said there would be five characters for Season V… but we’re not quite ready to announce our fifth yet. Stay tuned for info on that later on!

Street Fighter V is now available on PC and PlayStation 4 worldwide.