Street Fighter 6 New Gameplay Footage Showcases Dee Jay, Manon, Marisa, JP, And More

The second Street Fighter 6 closed beta ended earlier this week, but it seems CAPCOM is not yet done showing more of its upcoming fighting game, as new footage showcasing more characters was shared online today.

The new footage, which has been shown during today's episode of the CAPCOM TV series on the publisher's official Japanese YouTube channel, showcases the four recently revealed characters Dee Jay, Manon, Marisa, and JP, as well as returning World Warriors E.Honda and Dhalsim which were revealed a few months back. The first couple of matches were played using Dynamic controls, a new one-button control scheme detailed a few weeks back that can only be used locally.

Street Fighter 6 was one of the many games that were shown during this year's The Game Awards show. The latest trailer, which showcased the already mentioned characters Dee Jay, Manon, Marisa, and JP, also confirmed the game will launch on June 2nd on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. While it was not confirmed, it was pretty much confirmed previously that the game would not release until April 2023.

In case you want to learn more about Street Fighter 6, you can check out my closed beta hands-on preview, where I highlighted how the game is on track to be yet another great game by CAPCOM and an excellent fighting game.

Back when Street Fighter 6 was revealed, I wasn't completely sold on it, but my two days with the closed beta completely changed my opinion of the game. The colorful, hip-hop-influenced aesthetics look great in motion, although some character animations are still a little rough. Mostly, though, the new gameplay mechanics and the cast's combat design have made my 15 hours or so with the beta a joy and have made the wait for the full game way harder.