Street Fighter 6 New Footage Showcases Nostalgia Costumes, Dynamic Controls

New Street Fighter 6 gameplay footage has been shared online, providing a new look at the upcoming fighting game by Capcom.

The new footage, which has been released as part of this month's GameInformer exclusive coverage, provides a quick look at Ryu, Chun-Li, and Ken's Nostalgia costumes which will allow players to use the characters with their iconic Street Fighter II appearance.

As Capcom readies the next mainline entry of its beloved fighting franchise, it's taking the fight to a new arena: the cover of Game Informer. That's right: Our next issue proudly features Street Fighter 6 on the cover. The cover art, created by designer Goro Tokuda, features one of the original World Warriors, Ken, sporting his new look. Everyone (Capcom included) has seen your memes about Ken's rougher appearance in this game, but we traveled to the studio in Osaka, Japan, to learn more about what's happening with one of the franchise's most iconic characters.

Another video shared by GameInformer also provides the first details on the Street Fighter 6 Dynamic Controls, whose existence has been discovered thanks to last month's closed beta. Unlike Modern Controls, which simplify Classic Controls while still granting a certain amount of options, Dynamic Controls seem to have been created for those who just want to have fun without having to learn the game, as players are able to do all sorts of things by just pressing a single button. Unsurprisingly, Dynamic Controls will only be available in local play.

Street Fighter 6 launches sometime next year on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Learn more about the game by checking out my preview based on October's closed beta.

Back when Street Fighter 6 was revealed, I wasn't completely sold on it, but my two days with the closed beta completely changed my opinion of the game. The colorful, hip-hop-influenced aesthetics look great in motion, although some character animations are still a little rough. Mostly, though, the new gameplay mechanics and the cast's combat design have made my 15 hours or so with the beta a joy and have made the wait for the full game way harder.