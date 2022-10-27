Street Fighter 6 Might Not Launch Before April 2023 According to CAPCOM’s Financials

Street Fighter 6 made a huge splash since its announcement, especially after many fans got their hands on the beta of the upcoming installment in the fighting game series and became even more excited about its release.

Our own Francesco De Meo wrote in his preview:

Back when Street Fighter 6 was revealed, I wasn't completely sold on it, but my two days with the closed beta completely changed my opinion of the game. The colorful, hip-hop-influenced aesthetics look great in motion, although some character animations are still a little rough. Mostly, though, the new gameplay mechanics and the cast's combat design have made my 15 hours or so with the beta a joy and have made the wait for the full game way harder.

Unfortunately, Francesco and every other Street Fighter 6 fan might have to wait over six months if CAPCOM's latest financial report is any indication. Yesterday, the Japanese publisher announced its half-year report; compared to 2021, all major metrics (net sales, operating income, ordinary income, and net income attributable to owners of the parent) were down by a large margin, though that was no surprise given that last year CAPCOM had released Resident Evil Village.

However, CAPCOM actually sold more games this year compared to last year, mainly through catalog sales and the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion. The publisher actually opted to revise its full-year forecast upward for all metrics. Here's the Street Fighter 6 tidbit, though: CAPCOM only referred to a single major title due to be released in the second half of its fiscal year.

CAPCOM will focus on the upcoming major title release in the second half of the year as well as on the continued promotion of catalog title sales.

That game is obviously Resident Evil 4 Remake, which is due to be released on March 24th, 2023, so right before the end of the fiscal year. As such, it follows that Resident Evil 6 won't be available before next April.