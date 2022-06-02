Street Fighter 6 Shows Off Hard-Hitting Action and a New Hub, Will Launch in 2023

Earlier this year Capcom finally provided a first teaser for the anticipated Street Fighter 6, but aside from showing off the game’s new art style, the reveal was short on details. Well, as rumored, Capcom had more of Street Fighter 6 to show during today’s State of Play presentation, including first gameplay. The trailer provides a peek at new characters Luke and Jamie, as well as Ryu and Chun-Li, all done up in a somewhat more realistic art style. We also get a peek at the game’s new hub, that will let you freely explore those streets we’ve been brawling on for decades. You can check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Here's a bit more detail on Street Fighter 6's new Battle Hub, Drive System, and more...

Drive System

With every new Street Fighter comes mechanics you can master to rise to the top. Introducing, the Drive System, a gauge you’ll need to manage wisely and one that is ripe with creativity. You can utilize the Drive Gauge to perform five different techniques that can easily enhance your offense or defense.

A Drive Impact is a powerful strike that can absorb an opponent’s incoming attack and can lead to a wall splat. Use Drive Parry to repel your opponent’s attack and refill your Drive Gauge. Cancel out of a Drive Parry or normal attack into a Drive Rush to quickly close in on your opponent. Overdrive Arts are similar to EX Moves from past games that power up your Special Moves. Use Drive Reversal to perform a counterattack to get you out of tight situations. One gauge, five techniques, unlimited possibilities. Use your creativity to choose which technique to utilize and when. It’s all in your hands!

Modern Control Type

For those who are worried that fighting game inputs are too complicated and just want to unleash your inner fighter, we have a solution in the form of a new control type option. First off, Classic Control Type is what veterans can expect to use for inputs with its six-button layout. New to Street Fighter 6 is the Modern Control Type, which allows for easier inputs where a special move can be performed by combining the “Special Move” button with one directional input. This is perfect for newer players or those who may have found classic command inputs a bit too difficult in the past. With the Modern Control Type, your character will perform some of their flashiest (and best) attacks with just a few button presses. Modern Control Type is optional, but we highly recommend new players give it a try!

World Tour and Battle Hub

Let’s talk briefly about two of the new and foundational modes you also saw in the latest trailer: World Tour and Battle Hub. World Tour is a single-player immersive story mode that pushes the boundaries of what a fighting game is and allows you to leave your own legacy within Street Fighter 6with your player avatar. And while Battle Hub – briefly shown at the end of the trailer – seems like just a venue for online matches, it will also bring new and unique forms of engagements and communication. Both of these modes will require a deeper dive in the future and we can’t wait to discuss them in more detail.