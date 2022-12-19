Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test on PS5 has 2FR+ Input Lag at 4K Resolution vs 1080p

The second Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta is winding down today, with players across Steam, PlayStation Network, and Xbox Live coming together and fighting each other. Sign-ups were earlier this month and brought the same roster of eight characters from back in October. One specific note is that players could reduce the game’s native input delay through various methods.

As luck would have it, people have compiled the data in a thread on ResetEra, which we’ll break down now. The following numbers were captured on a PlayStation 5 console running the game with a 120hz monitor capable of 4K. The results can be shown in the graph from kimagre gaming below.

[inputlag][PS5/4K60Hz] STREET FIGHTER 6（ストリートファイター6） CLOSED BETA TEST 2 ... https://t.co/eACGoNObIe @YouTubeより — kimagre gaming@ゲーム検証 (@kimagreGaming) December 16, 2022

The lowest level of input delay, at least, according to this data, comes from playing the game at 1080p resolution with a 120hz refresh rate. It should be noted that the Input Delay Reduction mode is disabled with the compiled data. On the other side of the spectrum, running Street Fighter 6 at 4K with 60hz refresh causes a 1.75 frame delay increase compared to 1080p60hz (the middle metric in this scenario).

Realistically, you’d want to have the lowest amount of input delay available, and those small delay changes can really matter at a high level. Meanwhile, kimagre gaming also linked a tweet that compiled data for the Xbox Series X|S version in the last beta as a point of reference, which you can see below.

Overall, a pretty decent improvement from the last beta about two months ago. In a perfect world, the 4K resolutions wouldn’t cause such a significant jump in input delay, but there are still several months between this second beta and the game’s official release, so there’s very obviously time for Capcom to do more fine-tuning and reductions.

We’ll continue to update as more information on Street Fighter 6 is released. Street Fighter 6 is slated to release on June 2nd, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.