Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Trial Version Has Been Fixed

The Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Trial Version that has become available on the PlayStation Store earlier this week has now been fixed.

The Trial Version made its debut on the PlayStation Store shortly after the end of Square Enix E3 2021 showcase, but it was not playable due to unspecified issues that have now been fixed. According to the developer, some players may still be experiencing some issues that will be fixed soon.

We are aware that users are still experiencing issues with the Trial Version of #StrangerofParadise #FinalFantasy Origin. We have found the cause of the issue and it should be fixed soon. We will keep you updated. — STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN (@fforigin) June 15, 2021

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is currently in development by Team Ninja. The game has been leaked in the past few weeks and was confirmed during Square Enix E3 2021 showcase with a reveal trailer that has become meme-worthy due to the frankly bad dialogues and the protagonist's obsession with Chaos.

Final Fantasy VII Remake veterans Tetsuya Nomura and Kazushige Nojima join forces with Team Ninja from Koei Tecmo Games to deliver a bold new vision for Final Fantasy. Get your first look at Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin. With the memory of their struggle buried deep in their hearts... Jack and his allies, Ash and Jed, burn with resolve to defeat Chaos as they throw open the gates to the Chaos Shrine. Yet doubts remain—are they truly the Warriors of Light the prophecy foretold? Step into a world of dark fantasy and revel in the exhilarating, action-packed battles!

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One sometime in 2022.