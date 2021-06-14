Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Trial Version’s Issues Are Being Worked On

Staying true to the reveal trailer, Square Enix and Team Ninja have unleashed chaos with the Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin PlayStation 5 Trial Version, as no one has been able to play it so far due to some technical issues.

Following the game's reveal and Trial Version release on the PlayStation Store, the game's Official Twitter Profile confirmed that there are indeed issues with it and that the developer is currently working to resolve the issue. At the time of writing, the demo is still corrupted and cannot be played.

We're aware of issues being experienced while trying to download and play #StrangerOfParadise #FinalFantasy Origin Trial Version. We're working to resolve this issue and will tweet an update as soon as we can, we appreciate your patience. — STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN (@fforigin) June 13, 2021

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has been leaked a few days ago before getting officially announced during the Square Enix E3 2021 showcase. While the trailer highlighted some extremely bad writing and dated visuals, the action gameplay seems to be solid enough.

Final Fantasy VII Remake veterans Tetsuya Nomura and Kazushige Nojima join forces with Team Ninja from Koei Tecmo Games to deliver a bold new vision for Final Fantasy. Get your first look at Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin. With the memory of their struggle buried deep in their hearts... Jack and his allies, Ash and Jed, burn with resolve to defeat Chaos as they throw open the gates to the Chaos Shrine. Yet doubts remain—are they truly the Warriors of Light the prophecy foretold? Step into a world of dark fantasy and revel in the exhilarating, action-packed battles!

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin launches sometime in 2022 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.