Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Tokyo Game Show Presentation Confirmed for This Week

A new Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin presentation will be streamed later this week, Square Enix confirmed today.

The Tokyo Game Show Special Broadcast will stream this Saturday, October 2nd. The presentation will stream at 9:00 PM JST, 8:00 am ET, 5:00 am PT, 2:00 PM CET and it will feature English subtitles.

Marvel’s Avengers Making the Surprise Jump to Xbox Game Pass this Week

Looks like you've been waiting for us... Tune in to our Tokyo Game Show Special Broadcast on Saturday October 2nd to hear the latest on #StrangerOfParadise #FinalFantasy Origin.

The presentation will have full English subtitles. pic.twitter.com/HTIlIocIC1 — STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN (@fforigin) September 28, 2021

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has been revealed earlier this year during Square Enix E3 2021 showcase. The game is currently in development by Team Ninja, and players had the chance to try out the game on PlayStation consoles with a Trial demo. It is likely we will hear during this week's presentation how feedback from the demo will be used to improve the game,.

Final Fantasy VII Remake veterans Tetsuya Nomura and Kazushige Nojima join forces with Team Ninja from Koei Tecmo Games to deliver a bold new vision for Final Fantasy. Get your first look at Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin. With the memory of their struggle buried deep in their hearts... Jack and his allies, Ash and Jed, burn with resolve to defeat Chaos as they throw open the gates to the Chaos Shrine. Yet doubts remain—are they truly the Warriors of Light the prophecy foretold? Step into a world of dark fantasy and revel in the exhilarating, action-packed battles!

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One sometime in 2022.