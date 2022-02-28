Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin New Footage Showcases New Bosses and More

New Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin gameplay footage has been shared online, providing a look at a couple of new locations and bosses.

The new footage, which has been shared on YouTube by PlayStation Japan and Famitsu, showcases new areas inspired by Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy XV and new bosses. You can check out the footage below.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will come with many of the features seen in previous entries in the Final Fantasy series, such as the Job system. Many of the Jobs included in the game have been reworked so as to work better in an action RPG context.

You may be wondering how we chose these jobs – and the others that you can equip. The specific ideas for each came from lots of different sources and people, but they all share the same starting point: the weapons. Early on, we defined the weapons that we wanted to include in the game. Once that was complete, we worked backwards to define which jobs and actions we could add that would support those different weapon types. For example, we had a spear so we thought about potential jobs that would use this weapon. If you’re talking about spear users in Final Fantasy, it simply has to be a Dragoon, right? From there, we had to think about the skills that a Dragoon would have, and the type of movement it should have. Once we had the general concept nailed down, we looked at the rest of the series to find actions and abilities that we could build into the game to give it that authentic ‘Final Fantasy’ feel.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin launches on March 18th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.