Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin PC to Get DLSS After Launch; Ultrawide Is Supported
Earlier today, we posted an exclusive interview with the development team behind Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin. When we conducted the interview we also made some inquiries regarding the PC version of the game, but the developers couldn't answer those right away before double-checking. We only just got the confirmed details now.
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin won't support NVIDIA DLSS at launch, but there are plans to add support for it in future updates. The same happened with Team Ninja's previous game Nioh 2, by the way, which received NVIDIA DLSS with patch 1.26 around two weeks after the release.
Ultrawide (21:9 aspect ratio) monitors are supported at launch. Uncapped frame rate is not supported, but players will be able to get the frame rate up to 120 FPS. When it comes to graphics settings, 3D rendering resolution scaling, texture detail, shadow quality and more will be tweakable.
As a reminder, Square Enix and Team Ninja had already revealed last week the official PC system requirements for Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin. Sadly, there are no plans to release a PC demo, so you won't be able to test the game before purchasing it.
MINIMUM:
-
- OS: Windows 10 - 64bit
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i7-6700
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 470 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
- Storage: 80 GB available space
- Targeting 1280x720 at 30 frames per second
RECOMMENDED:
-
- OS: Windows 10 - 64bit
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i7-8700
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER
- Storage: 80 GB available space
- Targeting 1920x1080 at 60 frames per second
Check out our fresh review of the game, where Kai Powell assigned Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin an 8.2 out of 10 score.
For a title that stands on the shoulders of the original Final Fantasy and shouts out Chaos to anyone willing to look its way, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is something that feels nearly impossible for Square-Enix to have produced. Not only is this an alternative history take on the original Final Fantasy but also one that sees the origin story of what would become one of the series’ most iconic villains of all time. It’s no isekai, but Stranger of Paradise is absolutely a stranger even in its own land. If you’re fresh off of running through the original as part of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series, you owe it to yourself to take this chaotic road trip across Corneria and relight the four crystals once again.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 798.99
USD 929.99
USD 369
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter