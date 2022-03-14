Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin PC to Get DLSS After Launch; Ultrawide Is Supported

Earlier today, we posted an exclusive interview with the development team behind Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin. When we conducted the interview we also made some inquiries regarding the PC version of the game, but the developers couldn't answer those right away before double-checking. We only just got the confirmed details now.

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin won't support NVIDIA DLSS at launch, but there are plans to add support for it in future updates. The same happened with Team Ninja's previous game Nioh 2, by the way, which received NVIDIA DLSS with patch 1.26 around two weeks after the release.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Q&A – Devs Share DLC Info; No PC Demo or Crossplay Planned

Ultrawide (21:9 aspect ratio) monitors are supported at launch. Uncapped frame rate is not supported, but players will be able to get the frame rate up to 120 FPS. When it comes to graphics settings, 3D rendering resolution scaling, texture detail, shadow quality and more will be tweakable.

As a reminder, Square Enix and Team Ninja had already revealed last week the official PC system requirements for Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin. Sadly, there are no plans to release a PC demo, so you won't be able to test the game before purchasing it.

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 10 - 64bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i7-6700 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 470 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB Storage: 80 GB available space Targeting 1280x720 at 30 frames per second



RECOMMENDED: OS: Windows 10 - 64bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i7-8700 Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER Storage: 80 GB available space Targeting 1920x1080 at 60 frames per second



Check out our fresh review of the game, where Kai Powell assigned Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin an 8.2 out of 10 score.