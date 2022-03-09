Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin PC Requirements Confirmed

With only nine days left until the launch of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, publisher Square Enix and developer Team Ninja have officially revealed the system requirements for PC.

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 10 - 64bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i7-6700 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 470 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB Storage: 80 GB available space Targeting 1280x720 at 30 frames per second



RECOMMENDED: OS: Windows 10 - 64bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i7-8700 Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER Storage: 80 GB available space Targeting 1920x1080 at 60 frames per second



Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will be an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC at launch. It'll likely become available on Steam within the next six months or so. We haven't heard anything about unique PC features, so it's best not to be too optimistic on that front.

The game is an action RPG that combines Nioh-like gameplay with the Final Fantasy job system and cooperative multiplayer for up to three players. It'll be out on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X, too.