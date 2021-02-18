Nioh 2 update 1.26 has been released, which adds NVIDIA DLSS upscaling on PC, and the new “Dragon Ninja” transformation.

The new update is available on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, and in addition to the aforementioned new features, the patch also offers various bug fixes across all platforms.

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and Twilight Princess Are Coming to Nintendo Switch This Year – Rumor

We’ve included the official release notes for the 1.26 patch down below:

Nioh 2 update 1.26 Release Notes PC/PS5/PS4

Additional Features

・Added the “Dragon Ninja” transformation

You can acquire it by accessing “Boons” from the Shrine

・“DLSS” added to “Graphic Settings”

Available for GeForce RTX Series graphics boards

※Please ensure you have the latest drivers

※This setting can be switched outside of missions

■Bug Fixes

・Fixed an issue that could cause items to suddenly become unusable during multiplayer, preventing a number of actions from being performed properly

・Fixed an issue where the duration of the "Sloth Talisman" effects would sometimes be excessively long, when used by enemies

・Fixed an issue where yokai could fall when the "White Tiger" or "Nue" Yokai Ability was activated near a cliff

・Fixed an issue where the elemental projectiles would fly to the ground when locking on to Lady Osakabe and performing a Strong Attack while either the "Fire Familiar”, "Water Familiar”, or "Lightning Familiar” talismans were activated

・Fixed an issue where the powerful strike that can be activated by the Switchglaive Mystic Arts, "Wildfire Flux " and "Tempest Flux", could not be triggered at 120FPS

・Fixed an issue related to the rolling boulder traps, that caused the sound of rolling stones to linger

・Fixed an issue where strata that guests had not unlocked could be selected on an Underworld Expedition

・Fixed an issue where enemies in the Dark Realm had a high chance of dropping the armour, “Kobo Daishi's Priest Vestments”

・Fixed an issue where facial “accessories” would disappear when the head armor "Sohaya Deserter Ears" was equipped

・Fixed an issue where the headgear for “Katagiri Katsumoto” and “Wakisaka Yasuharu”, who appear in the main mission "Cherry Blossom Viewing in Daigo", were switched

・Fixed an issue where the "Switch Confirmation Button" settings set in the "Controls" menu would be reverted after a reboot

・Fixed an issue where actions such as attacking or searching could not be performed if a mouse button was set to "Change Stance" in the "Key Configuration" section of "Keyboard & Mouse Settings"

・Fixed an issue where the controls listed in the key configuration section of the “Keyboard & Mouse Settings” menu did not match those in “Controls” when the control configuration was set to something other than Type A

・Fixed an issue where the user's profile name would sometimes be displayed as “unknown” when using Demon Parade Picture Scrolls or Character Creation Codes

・Fixed an issue where some of the UI elements would display incorrectly when using an ultrawide monitor

・Fixed an issue which sometimes caused crashes to occur when checking the Special Effects of equipment in certain languages

・Other minor bug fixes

PS5 Bug Fixes

・Fixed an issue where the Stance key guide in the bottom right corner of the screen would not display correctly with the “Control configuration” setting was changed to “Custom” in “Controls”.

PS4 Bug Fixes

・Fixed an issue where users of the PS4 version of Nioh 2 and Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition could not be matched with each other when the multiplayer matching condition was set to “Friends”.