Civilization VI: Leader Pass Adds 18 New Options Including Lincoln, Elizabeth, and Ramses

Civilization VI may be over six years old at this point, but Firaxis isn't done with adding new content to the game. Today they announced the Civilization VI: Leader Pass, which adds 18 new leader options for existing civs in the game. These include leaders new to the game, like Lincoln, Elizabeth I, and Ramses, but also new versions of existing leaders, such as the “Age of Steam” version of Victoria.

The Civilization VI: Leader Pass content will be rolled out over six DLC packs – one per month, starting later in November. The new abilities and agendas of these leaders haven’t been detailed yet. Here’s a list of all the new and updated names included in the Leader Pass…

Great Negotiators Pack (Pack #1): Test your diplomacy skills with the Great Negotiators Pack, including Abraham Lincoln (United States), Queen Nzinga Mbande (Kongo), and Sultan Saladin (Arabia)

Lead your troops to victory with the Great Commanders Pack, including Tokugawa (Japan), Nader Shah (Persia) (3), and Suleiman the Magnificent (Ottoman Empire) (4);

Establish some new dynasties with the Rulers of China Pack, including Yongle, Qin Shi Huang the Unifier, and Wu Zetian;

Revisit the cradle of humanity with the Rulers of the Sahara Pack, including Ramses (Egypt), Ptolemaic Cleopatra (Egypt), King Sundiata Keita (Mali) (4);

Rebuild the world better than ever with the Great Builders Pack, including Theodora (Byzantines) (5), Sejong (Korea) (6), and Ludwig II (Germany);

Fill out your collection of monarchs with the Rulers of England Pack, including Elizabeth I (England), Varangian Harald Hardrada (Norway), and Victoria - Age of Steam (England).

A standalone price for the Civilization VI: Leader Pass has yet to be specified. The pass will be included in the Civilization VI Anthology bundle, which is currently on an 86-percent-off mega sale on Steam. Some of the leaders included in the new pass will require other DLC, including the Gathering Storm and Rise & Fall expansions, to play.

The Civilization VI: Leader Pass kicks off on PC and mobile on November 22 with the Great Negotiators Pack. Another pack will follow each month until March. No word yet when the console versions of Civ6 may get the Leader Pass.