Fanatical Lunar New Year Sale Offers Deals on Resident Evil 3 Preorders, Metro Redux, More
Steam’s big Lunar New Year Sale is rumored to be just around the corner, but maybe you just can’t wait to grab some deals on the latest PC games? Well, key reseller Fanatical (formerly BundleStars) have just kicked off their own Lunar New Year Sale, which serves up some deals you won’t find on Steam. For example, Fanatical is actually offering pre-order discounts on upcoming games like Resident Evil 3, Doom Eternal, and Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2.
Here are some of the best Fanatical Lunar New Year Sale deals currently being offered. Note: If you buy a game during the sale, you can grab a coupon for an additional 5 percent off a second game:
Pre-Order Discounts
- Doom Eternal - 14% off
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars - 28% off
- Resident Evil 3 - 21% off
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor - 12% off
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 - 12% off
Regular Discounts
- Metro Redux Bundle (Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light) - 85% off
- Aksys Games Bundle (XBlaze Code: Embryo, XBlaze Lost: Memories, Creeping Terror, Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault, Mind Zero) - 93% off
- Rainbow Six Siege - 63% off
- Resident Evil 2 - 70% off
- Monster Hunter: World - 25% off
- Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne - 11% off
- Civilization VI - 75% off
- Civilization VI: Gathering Storm - 50% off
- Devil May Cry 5 - 70% off
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - 55% off
- Jackbox Party Pack 6 - 40% off
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition - 77% off
- Life is Strange 2 (Complete Season) - 52% off
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider - 65% off
- Star Control Origins - 70% off
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - 40% off
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gold Edition - 68% off
- Ghost Recon Wildlands - 55% off
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - 75% off
- Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition - 77% off
- Total War: Three Kingdoms - 20% off
- Overcooked 2 - 50% off
Most of the above deals will be available until the Lunar New Year Sale ends on January 27, but there will be various Star Deals and other limited-time offers throughout the week, so you might want to continue checking back periodically. Oh, and Fanatical is also giving away a $500 shopping spree as part of the current sale – find out how to qualify here.
See any deals you just can’t pass up? Or are you still a bit shopped out from Christmas?