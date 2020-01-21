Half-Life Series May go Free-to-Play on Steam Until Half-Life: Alyx’s Launch

Not sure why everyone is so worked up about the upcoming Half-Life: Alyx? The last new Half-Life game was released nearly 13 years ago, so there’s a lot gamers out there who have probably never played the series. Well, it seems like Valve may be planning to give folks an easy way to catch up.

According to a number of people on the Half-Life: Alyx Steam Community, they recently received a notification that the "Half-Life Collection" would be free-to-play until the release of Alyx in March. Apparently, the notification quickly disappeared, but, of course, the Internet never forgets. Here’s a screenshot receipt from a poster on ResetEra.

Fanatical Lunar New Year Sale Offers Deals on Resident Evil 3 Preorders, Metro Redux, More

As of now all Half-Life games still have prices on Steam – in fact, the “Half-Life Collection” doesn’t currently exist. What might the collection contain? All the core Half-Life games to date seems like a good bet, but as of right now, we don’t know for sure. It seems like somebody at the Valve mothership jumped the gun with this notification – of course, I’ll update this story if/when we get official confirmation.

Haven’t been keeping up with the VR-exclusive Half-Life: Alyx? Here’s a basic description:

Half-Life: Alyx is Valve’s VR return to the Half-Life series. It’s the story of an impossible fight against a vicious alien race known as the Combine, set between the events of the first two games. Playing as Alyx Vance, you are humanity’s only chance for survival. The Combine’s control of the planet since the Black Mesa incident has only strengthened as they corral the remaining population in cities. Among them are some of Earth’s greatest scientists: you and your father, Dr. Eli Vance. As founders of a fledgling resistance, you’ve continued your clandestine scientific activity—performing critical research, and building invaluable tools for the few humans brave enough to defy the Combine. Every day, you learn more about your enemy, and every day you work toward finding a weakness.

Half-Life: Alyx comes to most major PC VR headsets (HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Valve Index) sometime in March of this year.

Products mentioned in this post Valve Index

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.