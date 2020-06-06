Steam Game: Festival Summer Edition Just Got Delayed by One Week, Too

The Steam Game: Festival Summer Edition is the latest event in the gaming industry to be delayed due to the recent events in the United States of America, with companies choosing to wait for a better time for their showcases. Summer Game Fest Organizer Geoff Keighley announced that it will now take place between June 16th and 22nd, instead of June 9th to 14th.

The Steam Game: Festival Summer Edition will feature a lot of playable demos, mostly from indie developers. Some of the confirmed titles include Elteria Adventures, Shikon-X Astro Defense Fortress, Onirike, DepowerBall, Project Haven, Toxicant, Super Rocket Ride, Dwerve, Sea of Craft, PHOGS!, Oddria!, Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star, Dreamscaper, Company of Crime, Rise of Humanity.

The new schedule for the Summer Game Fest showcase events starts on June 9th with Bungie's 'Destiny 2 - The Next Chapter' live stream, due to begin at 9 AM Pacific Time or noon Eastern Time. Then, on June 13th, three events will take place, starting with the Guerrilla Collective showcase at 1 PM ET or 10 AM PT, which should provide us with a new look at Larian's Baldur's Gate III; later that day, Gamesradar's Future Game Show will air on 4:30 PM ET or 1:30 PM PT, and the PC Gaming Show is also due for that same day even though we don't have the time just yet.

On June 16th, as mentioned above, it'll be time for the Steam Game: Festival Summer Edition as well as Upload VR's Summer Edition Showcase (noon ET/9 AM PT), dedicated to Virtual Reality games. EA PLAY Live 2020, which also got delayed yesterday, is due to be broadcasted on June 18th at 7 PM ET or 4 PM ET.

Then there'll be four events spread through consecutive days, starting with the 'Day of the Devs + The Game Awards' developer showcase on June 22nd (11 AM ET, 8 AM PT), then the New Game+ EXPO featuring SEGA and ATLUS on June 23rd (11 AM ET, 8 AM PT), Marvel's Avengers: War Table on June 24th and the highly anticipated Night City Wire for Cyberpunk 2077 on June 25th.