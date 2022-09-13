Steam Deck Tokyo Game Show Lineup 2022 Revealed; Will Include 20 Games for Showgoers to Try

Steam Deck is Valve’s big entry into the handheld console space, and previously, the device has been made available to pre-order in some countries (add Mexico already, Valve). Some of these countries include Asian regions like Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. On the topic of Japan, Tokyo Game Show 2022 is happening in a few days, and the Steam Deck will be making an appearance.

Thanks to Valve and Asian provider Komodo, the Steam Deck will have a massive booth at the event showcasing over 20 unique titles running on Steam Deck’s hardware. Visitors can find the booth on the north side of Hall 5, allowing them to try out a Steam Deck themselves before the product starts shipping later in the year.

The following games will be featured at Tokyo Game Show 2022’s Steam Deck booth.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Devil May Cry 5

Aperture Desk Job

Apex Legends™

Core Keeper

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair

DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT

ELDEN RING

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE

Hades

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+

Lego® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA

No Man's Sky

Persona 4 Golden

PowerWash Simulator

SCARLET NEXUS

Sonic Origins

Stardew Valley

Stray

Tales of Arise

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

The Steam Deck booth will also have livestreams that feature guests from content creators and popular YouTubers, as well as highlight more titles coming to the platform. Attendees will also be able to win a Steam Deck in a giveaway, but details on that giveaway weren’t disclosed as yet. So, it's likely that the giveaway will happen during the event.

Finally, there’s a price update on the console for users buying it through Komodo. For Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, prices (including tax) will be starting at

59,800 JPY in Japan

13,380 TWD in Taiwan

3,288 HKD in Hong Kong

589,000 KRW in South Korea

The Steam Deck is currently available for preorders and will start shipping later in the year. Pre-orders are only available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union through Valve. You can preorder the console through Komodo in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.