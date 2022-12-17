Direct3D 12 On Vulkan For Valve’s Steam Play Platform Brings Several Improvements On Linux

VKD3D-Proton 2.8, known as Vulkan Direct3D for Proton version 2.8, was released today & assisted Linux Steam Deck users. The new implementation adds Direct3D 12 on Vulkan for Proton on Linux, which means that Valve's Steam Play, coded in Proton, will allow users to play Windows games on the Linux ecosystem.

Vulkan implementation in Direct3D 12 sees new update for Steam Play users

The new enablement now will support VK_EXT_descriptor_buffer code that removes a lot of pressure that would be added to the processor. The implementation follows the recent Radeon Vulkan (RADV) updated Mesa driver and the Steam Deck update. Along with the numerous updates, NVIDIA and Intel drivers in Vulkan are continued to be updated with new code, including performance updates for each company's graphics cards.

Fixes and workarounds

Workaround GPU hangs in Spiderman Remastered: Miles Morales (same issue as the original).

Fix the rendering bug with gun damage in Borderlands 3 on RADV.

Refactor how resizable BAR is used. GPUs with 4 GiB and lower will no longer attempt to use resizable BAR, which can avoid some out-of-memory situations.

Fix GPU hang in Age of Empires IV.

Fix some minor issues in mesh shader implementation.

Fix some issues preventing RE: Village from booting on Arc.

Some last-minute frenzied fixes for Witcher 3 next-gen update.

All features except RT appear to work on RADV.

Hairworks is known to crash GPU on NVIDIA. More investigation is needed to root the cause. Some RT effects work on NVIDIA, while others don't: GI is reported to work. AO crashes GPU. More investigation is needed to root the cause.



Implement minor missing D3D12 features

An obscure feature was stubbed out and forgotten until now.

ID3D12Device1::SetEventOnMultipleFenceCompletion() is now implemented.

Also, implement SetEventOn(Multiple)FenceCompletion for shared D3D12 fences.

Fixes a regression in Gears 5 causing lockup on boot.

The new VKD3D-Proton 2.8 release improves the games:

Spider-Man Remastered

Witcher 3

Age of Empires IV

Borderlands 3

RE: Village

Guardians of the Galaxy

Support for host-accessible images and swap chain support to limit the overhead on the processor have been drastically rewritten, and more game fixes and improvements can be found on the GitHub page for the new VKD3D-Proton 2.8 update. Thanks to Michael Larabel of the website Phoronix for this new discovery.

News Sources: Phoronix, GitHub