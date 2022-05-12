Steam Deck Client Update Adds Per-Game Performance Profiles
Valve released a new Steam Deck client update today. The patch delivers per-game performance profiles, which can definitely be very helpful especially as you try to save better with more intensive games, and a slew of fixes detailed below.
General
- When connected to an external display, Steam Deck interface is now scaled to virtual 1280x800 resolution (more work on this feature and functionality is underway)
- Added Steam hardware survey functionality for Steam Deck
- Fixed issue with multiple new Steam Inventory items notifications appearing
- Fixed issue with users showing up as Favorites when they are no longer friends
- Fixed issues with various dialogs laying out incorrectly when the on-screen keyboard is visible
- Fixed on-screen keyboard and magnifier interstitials not taking input on first launch of some games
Per-game performance profiles
- Players can now set game-specific performance settings. This feature is accessed in Quick Access Menu > Performance > Advanced View
- By default games will use the system performance settings
- If per game settings are toggled on, a profile for the currently running title is created. Any edits will be saved and automatically applied when the game is launched
- You can always toggle this off to go back to system default settings, or reset to system default settings at any time
Online / Offline
- Improved performance when switching from offline to online modes
- Improved availability of home screen sections when switching from offline to online modes
- Fixed friends continuing to show as online when Steam is disconnected or switches to offline mode
Keyboards
- Added the Bulgarian Phonetic Traditional and Phonetic keyboard layouts
- Corrected the interaction between CapsLock and Shift
- The keyboard shows AltGr symbol hints when AltGr is not active
- The keyboard only shows AltGr symbols when AltGr is active
- Non-ASCII characters work in desktop mode
- Fixed the doubled 'Г' key on the Russian keyboard
- Removed the 'ґ' key from the Ukrainian keyboard
Controllers
- Removed rumble & haptics toggles from the Quick Access menu. These can be accessed in the Settings > Controller Settings page.
- Moved Re-order Controllers button to the Other section in the Quick Access menu
Remote Play
- Added a "Stop Streaming" option to the Power menu when hosting a Remote Play session
- Updated Recently Played games list to include streamed games
The Steam Deck launched earlier this year, getting an 8.6 out of 10 rating on Wccftech.
Valve's next major hardware project is a portable powerhouse that can handle the majority of what you can throw at it, although it might take some tweaks here and there to get that true PC experience. For all but a small sliver of the Steam back catalog, there will be some tweaks or setup necessary to make each game shine.