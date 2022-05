Steam Deck Client Update Adds Per-Game Performance Profiles

Valve released a new Steam Deck client update today. The patch delivers per-game performance profiles, which can definitely be very helpful especially as you try to save better with more intensive games, and a slew of fixes detailed below.

General When connected to an external display, Steam Deck interface is now scaled to virtual 1280x800 resolution (more work on this feature and functionality is underway)

Added Steam hardware survey functionality for Steam Deck

Fixed issue with multiple new Steam Inventory items notifications appearing

Fixed issue with users showing up as Favorites when they are no longer friends

Fixed issues with various dialogs laying out incorrectly when the on-screen keyboard is visible

Fixed on-screen keyboard and magnifier interstitials not taking input on first launch of some games Per-game performance profiles Players can now set game-specific performance settings. This feature is accessed in Quick Access Menu > Performance > Advanced View

By default games will use the system performance settings

If per game settings are toggled on, a profile for the currently running title is created. Any edits will be saved and automatically applied when the game is launched

You can always toggle this off to go back to system default settings, or reset to system default settings at any time Online / Offline Improved performance when switching from offline to online modes

Improved availability of home screen sections when switching from offline to online modes

Fixed friends continuing to show as online when Steam is disconnected or switches to offline mode Keyboards Added the Bulgarian Phonetic Traditional and Phonetic keyboard layouts

Corrected the interaction between CapsLock and Shift

The keyboard shows AltGr symbol hints when AltGr is not active

The keyboard only shows AltGr symbols when AltGr is active

Non-ASCII characters work in desktop mode

Fixed the doubled 'Г' key on the Russian keyboard

Removed the 'ґ' key from the Ukrainian keyboard Controllers Removed rumble & haptics toggles from the Quick Access menu. These can be accessed in the Settings > Controller Settings page.

Moved Re-order Controllers button to the Other section in the Quick Access menu Remote Play Added a "Stop Streaming" option to the Power menu when hosting a Remote Play session

Updated Recently Played games list to include streamed games

The Steam Deck launched earlier this year, getting an 8.6 out of 10 rating on Wccftech.

Forza Horizon 5 Can Run at 60 FPS on Steam Deck With Settings Close to Xbox One Version, New Comparison Video Confirms