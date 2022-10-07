Starfield to Feature RTX Integration on PC – Rumor

Starfield, the next massive role-playing game in development by Bethesda, is going to feature RTX integration on PC, according to new information discovered online.

As reported by Reddit user OdahP on the StarfieldAlliance subreddit, Bethesda Game Studios' graphics programmer Germain Mazac confirmed on his LinkedIn profile that the game will feature RTX integration, meaning that it will support features that are exclusive to the NVIDIA RTX GPUs such as DLSS, RTX Global Illumination, and Direct Illumination and others. Which features will be supported specifically remains to be seen, but we are sure to learn more about that in the weeks before launch.

Starfield was originally scheduled to release on November 11th, 2022 on PC and Xbox Series X|S, but the game eventually got delayed to the first half of 2023 alongside Arkane's Redfall. Some changes made to the game's entry in the Steam database suggest that the highly anticipated role-playing game could be further delayed.

We've made the decision to delay the launches of Redfall and Starfield to the first half of 2023. The teams at Arkane Austin (Redfall) and Bethesda Game Studios (Starfield) have incredible ambitions for their games, and we want to ensure that you receive the best, most polished versions of them.

We want to thank everyone for their excitement for Redfall and Starfield. That energy is a huge part of what inspires all of us every day and drives our own excitement for what we are creating. We can't wait to share our first deep dive into the gameplay for both Redfall and Starfield soon. Thank you for your support.

Starfield launches on a yet-to-be-confirmed release date on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.