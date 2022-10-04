Starfield SteamDB Changes May Hint at Another Delay for Bethesda’s RPG

Could Starfield be in for another substantial delay? After many years in development, Bethesda initially locked down a November 11, 2022 release date (11/11/22), but the game was later delayed to the first half of 2023. Well, you may not want to get your hopes too high for a spring Starfield release.

Recently, the SteamDB listing for Starfield was updated, giving the game a new release date of December 29, 2023. A new “package,” perhaps related to a season pass or other DLC, was also recently added then removed from the Starfield page. Clearly, something is going on behind the scenes with the page.

Now, December 29, 2023 is very likely a placeholder date – that would be a very strange time to release a major game – but it could indicate that a late 2023 release is more likely than an early 2023 release for Starfield. Bethesda has almost always stuck with holiday releases for their big games, after all. Of course, take all this with a grain of salt for now. Could Microsoft and Bethesda update us on the status of Starfield soon? Let’s hope so.

Haven’t been keeping up with Starfield? Here’s everything you need to know about the game, along with an official description…

“The year is 2330. Humanity has ventured beyond our solar system, settling new planets, and living as a spacefaring people. From humble beginnings as a space miner, you will join Constellation — the last group of space explorers seeking rare artifacts throughout the galaxy — and navigate the vast expanse of the Settled Systems in Bethesda Game Studios’ biggest and most ambitious game. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, you will create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest question: What is out there?”

Starfield is slated to arrive on PC and Xbox Series X/S in the first half of 2023 (for now).