Menu
Company

Starfield SteamDB Changes May Hint at Another Delay for Bethesda’s RPG

Nathan Birch
Oct 4, 2022, 06:07 PM EDT
Starfield QuakeCon

Could Starfield be in for another substantial delay? After many years in development, Bethesda initially locked down a November 11, 2022 release date (11/11/22), but the game was later delayed to the first half of 2023. Well, you may not want to get your hopes too high for a spring Starfield release.

Recently, the SteamDB listing for Starfield was updated, giving the game a new release date of December 29, 2023. A new “package,” perhaps related to a season pass or other DLC, was also recently added then removed from the Starfield page. Clearly, something is going on behind the scenes with the page.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Xbox Game Pass Adds A Plague Tale: Requiem, Scorn, and More in Early October
Starfield

Now, December 29, 2023 is very likely a placeholder date – that would be a very strange time to release a major game – but it could indicate that a late 2023 release is more likely than an early 2023 release for Starfield. Bethesda has almost always stuck with holiday releases for their big games, after all. Of course, take all this with a grain of salt for now. Could Microsoft and Bethesda update us on the status of Starfield soon? Let’s hope so.

Haven’t been keeping up with Starfield? Here’s everything you need to know about the game, along with an official description…

“The year is 2330. Humanity has ventured beyond our solar system, settling new planets, and living as a spacefaring people. From humble beginnings as a space miner, you will join Constellation — the last group of space explorers seeking rare artifacts throughout the galaxy — and navigate the vast expanse of the Settled Systems in Bethesda Game Studios’ biggest and most ambitious game. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, you will create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest question: What is out there?”

Starfield is slated to arrive on PC and Xbox Series X/S in the first half of 2023 (for now).

Products mentioned in this post

Xbox Series X

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order