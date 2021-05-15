Starfield Is Indeed an Xbox & PC Exclusive, Says Jeff Grubb

The rumor mill surrounding Starfield gets busier by the day, it seems. Just two days ago we got a substantial leak of images featuring an early 2018 build of Bethesda's upcoming game; today, VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb took to Twitter to confirm that the game will indeed be exclusive to Xbox consoles and PC, according to his sources.

Starfield is exclusive to Xbox and PC. Period. This is me confirming that. https://t.co/j78Msk8nyG — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 15, 2021

I blame @TimGettys and @GameOverGreggy for infecting me with their doubt on Gamescast. I should have listened to the @vicious696 on my shoulder. But yes, I have since confirmed this. — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 15, 2021

Just a couple of weeks ago, YouTuber Rand al Thor said he heard the same thing. Of course, it is something that many have predicted ever since Microsoft announced the $7.5 billion acquisition of ZeniMax/Bethesda, which became official in March. On the other hand, others countered with the argument that Microsoft might want to maximize the revenue of Bethesda's biggest games by keeping them multiplatform.

When he welcomed Bethesda to the fold, Microsoft's Head of Gaming Phil Spencer said on the topic:

This is the next step in building an industry-leading first party studios team, a commitment we have to our Xbox community. With the addition of the Bethesda creative teams, gamers should know that Xbox consoles, PC, and Game Pass will be the best place to experience new Bethesda games, including some new titles in the future that will be exclusive to Xbox and PC players.

Not much is known about Starfield. The game was announced at E3 2018 alongside The Elder Scrolls VI and shortly after Fallout 76's unveiling, as a testament that Bethesda Game Studios would be still focusing on single player roleplaying games in the future.

This is the very first new IP created by Bethesda Game Studios in over 25 years, which makes it even more interesting than it would already be. It's also the studio's first attempt at the increasingly popular Sci-Fi setting.

We should learn a lot more about Starfield at E3 2021, anyway. Microsoft has already confirmed its presence at the digital event and Bethesda is expected to feature prominently during the showcase with a segment dedicated to its many upcoming games.