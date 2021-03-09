Microsoft’s Xbox head, Phil Spencer, has confirmed that going forward, some future Bethesda titles will be exclusive to Xbox and PC.

Following the completion of the merger between Microsoft and Bethesda, Microsoft has now somewhat clarified whether future titles will be exclusive to the Xbox platform or not. Ever since the announcement of the Bethesda deal, fans have been speculating about the possible exclusivity of new games.

Doom 3: VR Edition Coming to PSVR With New Gameplay Enhancements This Month

Back in November of last year, Xbox CFO Tim Stuart already said that Microsoft wants Bethesda content to be first or best on Xbox platforms.

"What we'll do in the long run is we don't have intentions of just pulling all of Bethesda content out of Sony or Nintendo or otherwise", the CFO said. "But what we want is we want that content, in the long run, to be either first or better or best or pick your differentiated experience, on our platforms. We will want Bethesda content to show up the best as -- on our platforms."

In a new blog post on the official Xbox Wire, Phil Spencer has now reiterated this stance but also added that “some” new Bethesda games will be exclusive to Xbox and PC.

“This is the next step in building an industry-leading first-party studios team, a commitment we have to our Xbox community”, the head of Xbox writes. “With the addition of the Bethesda creative teams, gamers should know that Xbox consoles, PC, and Game Pass will be the best place to experience new Bethesda games, including some new titles in the future that will be exclusive to Xbox and PC players.”

So while not all new games will be exclusive to Microsoft’s platforms, some will be, although no additional details on which games these might be have been revealed just yet.

Fallout 4 Creation Club Becomes the Focus of a Lawsuit Against Bethesda

In other Bethesda/Xbox-related news - Spencer also revealed that more Bethesda games will be arriving on Xbox Game Pass later this week.

Which titles do you expect to become exclusive to Xbox? Will Microsoft opt for bigger titles to become exclusive, while smaller games will be released on more platforms, including Sony's consoles? Or will Microsoft choose to release larger titles such as Starfield and the upcoming The Elder Scrolls VI on other platforms as well to generate more revenue? It’s an interesting discussion, and we would love to hear your thoughts down below.