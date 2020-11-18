Star Wars: Squadrons Adding a New Map, Two Fighters, and Custom Matches Over the Holidays

Prior to launch, EA played down the possibility of any post-launch content for Star Wars: Squadrons, but now that the game has proven successful, they’ve changed their tune. A few Mandalorian goodies were already released last month and now EA has revealed two significant content drops are coming in November and December. These will include a new map, Fostar Haven, two ships, the B-wing and TIE Defender, and more! Scroll on down for full details on the upcoming updates…

November Update

New Map: Fostar Haven We’re adding a new map to multiplayer! A fan-favorite location from the single-player story and one we’ve seen requested for multiplayer is Fostar Haven from the game’s first prologue mission. Set in a remote, lawless area of space under the light of twin stars, this map has been updated from its story mode counterpart to provide a new experience that should fit well with the other six maps. You'll have the chance to weave through the crowded dockyards or take the fight to open space. New Components Boost Extension Kit - A component that, when used, gives your starfighter a full boost. It’ll then recharge over time and can be used again.

Ion Rockets - These will be great for hit-and-run attacks to strip enemy shields. These rockets move at half the speed of standard rockets, but they can be used at the same time as other components, including their non-ion counterparts. Time them well for the best results.

Prototype Piercing Torpedoes - Though these torpedoes do less overall damage than others of their class, they have the ability to bypass capital ship and flagship shields, making them very well-suited for striking enemy flagship subsystems before shields have been taken down.

Anti-Material Rocket Turret - This turret doesn’t target enemy starfighters, but it’s very well poised to take on flagship subsystems, capital ships, and even turrets and other deployables from enemy support ships.

December Update Two New Starfighters B-wing - Designed as the “Blade Wing” prototype by Mon Calamari engineer Quarrie and finely tuned under General Hera Syndulla’s guidance, the A/SF-01 B-wing starfighter makes its way into the New Republic’s fleet in this update.

TIE Defender - From the mind of the brilliant military tactician Grand Admiral Thrawn and Sienar Fleet Systems, the TIE/d “Defender” multi-role starfighter will join the Imperial Navy as well. Custom Matches Custom matches will allow one to five players per side across two teams to play on any of the (now) seven maps in both Dogfight and Fleet Battles. There will also be some additional restrictions and modifiers that you can change. These include things like hull/shield/damage modifiers, changing capital ship health, restricting certain starfighters, and other tools to help you change how you play. With this, there will also be a custom matches server browser for you to search through private matches made by your friends as well as public ones made by strangers!

Star Wars: Squadrons is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and can be played via backward compatibility with a performance boost on both Xbox Series X/S and PS5. The first of the two holiday updates drops on November 25 and the second will arrive sometime in December.