Star Wars: Squadrons Gameplay Shows Intense Dogfights, Character Customization, and More

After months of rumors about a new game from Motives Studios, codenamed “Project Maverick,” EA finally unveiled Star Wars: Squadrons last week. The debut trailer for the new team-based space combat game was certainly exciting, and apparently rendered in-engine, but it didn’t feature any real gameplay. Thankfully, EA Play Live 2020 just unleashed meaty chunk of Star Wars: Squadrons, featuring a look at some of the game’s eight ship classes, character customization, and the Dogfight and multi-state Fleet Battle multiplayer modes, and more. But hey, enough yapping from me, check out the footage for yourself, below!

Skate 4 Officially Announced by the Series’ Original Producers

Pew, pew, pew! Looking promising! As mentioned by Motive’s creative director Ian Fraser, Star Wars: Squadrons includes a full single-player mode, which lets you create your own pair of pilots. It also seems like there’s going to the flight controls than many were expecting – lots of room for mastery. Haven’t been keeping up with Star Wars: Squadrons? Here are the game’s key features:

Protect the galaxy - Plan every skirmish with your squadron in the briefing room before taking off to the evolving battlefields across the galaxy. Pilots will triumph as a team in known and never-before-seen locations, including the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan. Master legendary starfighters - Take full control of different starfighter classes from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets, such as the X-wing and TIE fighter. Modify your ship, divert the power between its systems, and destroy your opponents in strategic space dogfights. Stay on target - Compete in intense 5v5 dogfights, unite with your squadron to tip the scales in monumental fleet battles, and take off in a thrilling Star Wars single-player story. Immerse yourself in the pilot’s seat completely with the option to play the entirety of Star Wars: Squadrons in virtual reality (VR) on PlayStation4 and PC with cross-play support.

Here's a few more details about Squadrons' story:

Star Wars: Squadrons will also feature a single-player story that brings to life events following the Battle of Endor when the Rebel Alliance has successfully destroyed the Death Star II. Through the story, players will learn what it means to be a pilot as they battle from the alternating perspectives of two customizable pilots, one serving in the New Republic’s heroic Vanguard Squadron, while the other fights for the Galactic Empire’s fearsome Titan Squadron. The authentic story features a diverse cast of original characters, as well as some cameos from familiar faces in the Star Wars galaxy.

Star Wars: Squadrons sets it sights on PC (via Steam, Origin, and Epic), Xbox One, and PS4 on October 2 and will set you back $40.