Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Runs at Locked 60 FPS on Xbox Series X

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is among the Xbox One games that will run much better on the upcoming Xbox Series X.

Digital Foundry's John Linneman recently confirmed on Twitter that Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order runs at 60 FPS without any pop-in or stutter.

I can confirm that Fallen Order now runs at a locked 60fps without any of the pop-in or stutter. It's very very smooth. — John Linneman (@dark1x) October 26, 2020

While he couldn't confirm if Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order runs better on Xbox Series X than on PC, he stressed out there's next to no stuttering.

Haven’t tried on PC but there’s next to no stuttering. It’s virtually perfect. Just an occasional rare skip but not a big deal. — John Linneman (@dark1x) October 26, 2020

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order released last year on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game is among the best Star Wars games released in recent times, featuring an engaging story and solid action-adventure experience that is not particularly innovative. The game also received additional content earlier this year, and more of it is rumored to be on the way.