Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Runs at Locked 60 FPS on Xbox Series X
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is among the Xbox One games that will run much better on the upcoming Xbox Series X.
Digital Foundry's John Linneman recently confirmed on Twitter that Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order runs at 60 FPS without any pop-in or stutter.
I can confirm that Fallen Order now runs at a locked 60fps without any of the pop-in or stutter. It's very very smooth.
— John Linneman (@dark1x) October 26, 2020
While he couldn't confirm if Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order runs better on Xbox Series X than on PC, he stressed out there's next to no stuttering.
Haven’t tried on PC but there’s next to no stuttering. It’s virtually perfect. Just an occasional rare skip but not a big deal.
— John Linneman (@dark1x) October 26, 2020
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order released last year on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game is among the best Star Wars games released in recent times, featuring an engaging story and solid action-adventure experience that is not particularly innovative. The game also received additional content earlier this year, and more of it is rumored to be on the way.
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order feels like a familiar experience, and this is both its main strength and major weakness. All of the elements of the game are well-crafted, but they feel quite derivative, as there is not a single gameplay mechanic that hasn't been more or less lifted from a major franchise. Despite the lack of innovation, the game developed by Respawn is one of the best single-player games released in recent times and a must-buy for any Star Wars fan. Even those with only a passing interest in the series will find plenty to like here, granted they are not expecting to play a revolutionary title.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter