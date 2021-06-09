Earlier this year it was confirmed that Respawn’s acclaimed action-adventure game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order would be getting a full next-gen console upgrade this summer, but it seems it may be arriving slightly ahead of schedule. According to a report from TheGamer, some stores in the UK have already received advance physical copies of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for PS5 and the game will be stealth announced and released this Friday (June 11). No word on what might be happening with the Xbox Series X/S – EA has confirmed an update is coming for Microsoft’s new consoles, but TheGamer’s report doesn’t mention it. Presumably, the XSX version will launch alongside the PS5, but we’ll see.

Take this all with a grain of salt for now, but TheGamer has hit the mark with some of their insider information lately. Not a lot of technical details about the next-gen version of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order have been revealed yet. This basic description is all we have to go on…

Coming this summer, we’re excited to announce the next-gen release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, bringing a number of technical improvements to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S console versions of the game. This will be a free cross-generation upgrade to current owners. More details will come soon.

Still haven’t tried out Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, but thinking about taking the plunge once the next-gen console versions hit? You should definitely go for it, as Wccftech’s Francesco De Meo found it to be a great adventure in his full review…

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is yet another excellent game developed by Respawn. With its top notch story, charming characters, engaging platforming and combat mechanics, the game is a must-buy for any self-respecting Star Wars fan, despite a lack of innovation.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. Anybody planning to jump on the game if/when the next-gen console versions drop this week?